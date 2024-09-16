Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The acquisition brings Quicklet's managed properties to over 2,000 units, working towards the company's three-year goal to have 5,500 properties under management by 2026

Northern Ireland letting agency Quicklet has acquired the rental portfolio of Robert Wilson Estate Agency Group for an undisclosed sum.

Established over 30 years ago and with three branches in Moira, Lurgan and Dunmurry, Robert Wilson Estate Agency is Northern Ireland’s biggest sole trader estate agency business with a property sales, rentals and management company. All staff have been retained.

Quicklet, headquartered on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, was founded in 2010 and has further branches in Lurgan and Lisburn. Following on from its acquisition of ACE Property in Edinburgh earlier this year, Quicklet is planning for two further acquisitions in Northern Ireland and Edinburgh before the end of the year.

The acquisition brings Quicklet’s managed properties to over 2,000 units, working towards the company’s three-year goal to have 5,500 properties under management by 2026.

Robert Wilson Estate Agency Group will be the 12th such purchase that Quicklet has made since its foundation, including the acquisition of ACE Property in Edinburgh earlier this year, and Pinpoint property in South Belfast in 2023. Quicklet is actively looking to make further acquisitions in central Edinburgh and in Northern Ireland across the A1 corridor.

Gavin McEvoy, director of Quicklet, said: “The acquisition of Robert Wilson Estate Agency Group is the perfect fit for Quicklet, with three offices across the province which further strengthens our footprint across Northern Ireland. The Robert Wilson property team are very well established in the industry and we are delighted for them to be joining the Quicklet team.”

Pictured is Gavin McEvoy, director of Quicklet, Michael Mairs, head of accounts and property at Quicklet, Dee O'Reilly, head of operations and business growth at Quicklet and Dermot O'Hanlon, co-director of Quicklet at Quicklet's Lisburn Road office

Dermot O’Hanlon, co-director of Quicklet, explained: “At Quicklet, we are committed to further growth and have a clear vision of where we want to take the business. The strength of the entire team we have built over the years is allowing us to realise our vision for the business.”

Robert Wilson, owner of Robert Wilson Estate Agency group, added: “We have been in discussions with Quicklet for quite some time to understand the culture at Quicklet and ensure our clients and team will be good hands.