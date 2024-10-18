Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carrickfergus firm Pollock Lifts, which was founded in 1983, is joining Harmar Mobility, a Florida-headquartered stairlift and mobility device lift manufacturer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-established designer and manufacturer of lifts which is headquartered in Carrickfergus has been acquired by US-based Harmar Mobility.

Pollock Lifts, which was founded in 1983, is joining Harmar Mobility, a Florida-headquartered stairlift and mobility device lift manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition marks the addition of a new product category for Harmar.

"We are very excited about the future of Pollock Lifts," said Harmar chief executive Steve Dawson.

"Harmar is thrilled to work with such an outstanding team at Pollock and we couldn’t have asked for a better one to join our family."

The management team in Pollock Lifts remains the same.

A long-established designer and manufacturer of lifts Pollock Lifts which is headquartered in Carrickfergus has been acquired by US-based Harmar Mobility (Image credit: Pixabay)

Saunders Graham, Pollock Lifts managing director, added: "The sale of Pollock Lifts to Harmar Mobility is a great outcome for our customers and team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have spent the last 25 years building our incredible business and are excited that Harmar will continue our strong traditions of quality products and customer satisfaction."

The acquisition follows Harmar’s addition of the UP Stairlift to their line in the summer of 2023.