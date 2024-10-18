Northern Ireland lift manufacturer for over 40 years acquired by US firm for undisclosed sum

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Oct 2024, 18:11 BST
Carrickfergus firm Pollock Lifts, which was founded in 1983, is joining Harmar Mobility, a Florida-headquartered stairlift and mobility device lift manufacturer

A long-established designer and manufacturer of lifts which is headquartered in Carrickfergus has been acquired by US-based Harmar Mobility.

Pollock Lifts, which was founded in 1983, is joining Harmar Mobility, a Florida-headquartered stairlift and mobility device lift manufacturer.

The acquisition marks the addition of a new product category for Harmar.

"We are very excited about the future of Pollock Lifts," said Harmar chief executive Steve Dawson.

"Harmar is thrilled to work with such an outstanding team at Pollock and we couldn’t have asked for a better one to join our family."

The management team in Pollock Lifts remains the same.

A long-established designer and manufacturer of lifts Pollock Lifts which is headquartered in Carrickfergus has been acquired by US-based Harmar Mobility (Image credit: Pixabay)
Saunders Graham, Pollock Lifts managing director, added: "The sale of Pollock Lifts to Harmar Mobility is a great outcome for our customers and team members.

"We have spent the last 25 years building our incredible business and are excited that Harmar will continue our strong traditions of quality products and customer satisfaction."

The acquisition follows Harmar’s addition of the UP Stairlift to their line in the summer of 2023.

