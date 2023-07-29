A Northern Ireland logistics specialist has announced a move to new 80,000 sq ft premises as part of a £350,000 investment.

Ballymena-based UDS Group has opened The Logistics Building at Galgorm Industrial Estate following a period of significant growth in recent years.

The signing of the lease at its new logistics hub reflects a significant investment in the business, which includes a trailer fleet for UDS Freight and the establishment of UDS Clearances and UDS Warehousing within the Group.

NI logistics firm UDS Group signs lease at new premises in £350k investment: Pictured are Lisa McAteer, senior director at CBRE NI, Chris Hutchinson, managing director, UDS Group and Paul Mulholland, property director at Heron Property Ltd

The firm also plans to add around 20 people to its staff headcount in the next 24 months.

Chris Hutchinson, managing director, UDS Group, said: “The investment in our new logistics hub at Galgorm will enable the group to continue its growth strategy, whilst delivering outstanding results for our existing client-base as well as seeking to tap into the growing e-commerce and e-fulfilment sectors.

“Our new site will ensure our customer base has access to high quality warehousing facilities, road freight transport across Ireland, UK and Europe, as well as all of the necessary clearance / customs requirements needed to enable goods to move seamlessly across borders.”

The letting to UDS Group at The Logistics Building at Galgorm Industrial Estate was managed by commercial real estate agency CBRE NI, on behalf of the landlord Heron Property Ltd.

Paul Mulholland, property director at Heron Property Ltd, explained: “As Northern Ireland’s leading commercial and industrial property developer, we aim to provide high quality, bespoke commercial solutions to deal with specific end user requirements. We are delighted to welcome UDS Group as the latest tenant at Galgorm Industrial Estate

Commenting on the industrial and logistics market in Northern Ireland, Lisa McAteer, senior director at CBRE NI, added: “As we indicated in our Q2 2023 Quarterly Report, whilst the market has been hindered by a lack of supply, demand remains strong for good quality warehouse space.