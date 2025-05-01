Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the only hotel in Northern Ireland to make the Top 25 list, the Londonderry hotel has once again proven its reputation for excellence, thanks to consistent glowing reviews and ratings from guests around the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Londonderry hotel has received one of the UK’s highest hospitality honours.

Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Cathedral Quarter has been ranked No. 6 in the UK in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing it firmly among the country’s ‘Best of the Best’ hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the only hotel in Northern Ireland to make the Top 25 list, Bishop’s Gate has once again proven its reputation for excellence, thanks to consistent glowing reviews and ratings from guests around the world.

This marks yet another year of well-deserved recognition for the luxury boutique hotel nestled within the historic city walls of Londonderry’s Cathedral Quarter.

Each year, Tripadvisor celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels based on reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period. The Travelers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ title is awarded to those who consistently deliver excellence, placing Bishop’s Gate among the highest-rated hotels in the world.

This year, Bishop’s Gate is not only in the Top 10. It is the only hotel from Northern Ireland to feature in the Top 25, joining the ranks of other esteemed establishments recognised in the UK, including St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection, Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire and The Resident Covent Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Londonderry has been ranked No. 6 in the UK in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing it firmly among the country’s ‘Best of the Best’ hotels

JP McCafferty, general manager of Bishop’s Gate Hotel, said: “To once again be recognised among the top hotels in the UK, and as the only Northern Ireland hotel on the list to feature in the Top 25, is an incredible honour.

"When you look at the locations and names of the hotels featured, it is a great statement of confidence in our city’s hotel offering and an endorsement of the commitment and effort by everyone involved.

“This award shines a spotlight on the north west’s premium hospitality industry and provides a real boost to both the international image of the region and domestic tourism. Derry-Londonderry is a confident, vibrant, forward-looking city that offers the best of all worlds, from city charm to coastal and countryside experiences.

“This award is a reflection of our staff’s enthusiasm, dedication and unwavering commitment to excellent customer service. In my opinion, they are simply the best. We believe in delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests and aim to ensure every visit is special, whether it is a wedding, an overnight stay or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant. It is extremely encouraging to have that recognised and reflected in visitor feedback.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the only hotel in Northern Ireland to make the Top 25 list, Bishop’s Gate has once again proven its reputation for excellence, thanks to consistent glowing reviews and ratings from guests around the world

Kristen Dalton, president of Tripadvisor, added: “Congratulations to Bishop’s Gate Hotel on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.