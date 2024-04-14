Northern Ireland luxury watch retailer partners with Tudor to open dedicated monobrand boutique in Belfast
Northern Ireland’s leading luxury watch retailer, Lunn’s the Jewellers, has opened the first Tudor Boutique in Ireland.
Located in the Queen’s Arcade in Belfast, the showroom will offer customers a luxury shopping experience like no other.
The opening of the Belfast Tudor Boutique marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its presence globally. With its design, the Boutique reflects the essence of Tudor's commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style.
The Tudor Boutique encompasses the Tudor style with red, black, and grey colour hues combined with a mixture of high-quality finishes. The boutique is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to quality and precision has earned the brand a reputation for excellence in the watchmaking industry.
The Tudor Boutique will offer an exceptional range of men’s and women’s timepieces, including a range of classic, sport, diving and heritage inspired watches, as well as the exclusive Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze Boutique Edition which is available only at Tudor Boutiques.
John Lunn said: “We have developed a fantastic relationship with Tudor over the years, and we are thrilled to officially open the Boutique; the first of its kind in Ireland. The city of Belfast has so much to offer and as the popularity and demand for this global brand continues to grow, we are very proud that Belfast now offers a dedicated space for Tudor fans from across the island.
"The opening has taken place while the latest Tudor timepieces have launched at Watches & Wonders in Geneva.
“We look forward to hosting the latest Tudor offering in this space very soon, along with the dedicated Boutique Limited Edition Black Bay 58 Bronze which we are very excited about.”
A Tudor spokesperson stated: “Lunn’s jewellers have always been a strong partner for Tudor, performing brilliantly from it’s existing location in the main store. Lunn’s elevated restoration of the Queen’s Arcade timed perfectly with Tudor’s desire to partner with them for our only boutique in Ireland.”
