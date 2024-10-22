Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a groundbreaking project, Maritime Power-to-X, an industry consortium led by Larne-based B9 Energy Storage is exploring how fully scalable green methanol can be used as a zero-emission fuel for the global maritime industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland-led project is making waves in the global maritime sector as it develops a solution to make truly net zero shipping corridors a reality.

In a groundbreaking project, Maritime Power-to-X, an industry consortium led by Larne-based B9 Energy Storage is exploring how fully scalable green methanol can be used as a zero-emission fuel for the global maritime industry. A patent pending tech solution developed by B9 Energy Storage will allow freight ferries to be powered by scalable green methanol with a carbon capture loop. This will help decarbonise shipping corridors and support the global maritime industry in meeting its net zero commitments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northern Ireland-led project is making waves in the global maritime sector as it develops a solution to make truly net zero shipping corridors a reality. Pictured is David Surplus OBE, managing director, B9 Energy Storage with delegates at SMAGIC 24 conference

The fuel would be synthesised at the Port of Larne from green hydrogen generated from otherwise curtailed wind power, and CO2 captured onboard the ferry. This CO2 would be returned to the port in the same containers that delivered the methanol – setting up a circular economy that avoids future supply constraint of green CO2.

The International Maritime Organisation has set a goal for scalable zero emission fuels to make up 5-10% of all shipping fuels by 2030, with a view to being fully net zero by 2050 however the industry is currently off track on these targets.

Since its initial launch in February, the project team has presented its initial research and findings at global conferences to a rapt reception and been hailed as one of the most unique projects of its kind in the world.

B9 Energy Storage has appointed global infrastructure consultancy AECOM as technical advisor and its team is delivering planning, policy and environmental services to support the scheme, as well as outline designs for landside infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Surplus OBE, managing director, B9 Energy Storage, based in Larne, with delegates at SMAGIC 24 conference

Speaking after the Smart Maritime Network’s annual conference in Copenhagen this month, David Surplus OBE, managing director, B9 Energy Storage, said: “Green methanol has the power to transform global shipping. Maritime Power-to-X is the most unique project of its kind in the world – using green hydrogen from excess wind power and captured carbon to create scalable green methanol to power freight ferries.

"With combined expertise from maritime and energy industry leaders as well as academia, we are exploring how this technology can be scaled up to make truly net zero shipping corridors a reality.

“Recent reports suggest that globally, the maritime industry is not on track to meet its net zero targets, and from discussions we had with industry and government leaders in Copenhagen this month, it is clear that the shipping sector globally is serious about making further progress on decarbonisation.”

Eloise John, director of Energy, UK & Ireland, AECOM, explained: “The Maritime Power-to-X project will demonstrate the re-use of CO2 in the synthesis of e-methanol, unblocking one of the key constraints to the wider adoption of this fuel as a decarbonisation pathway for the maritime sector. Adopting circular economy principles, the process is a unique approach to CO2 handling with the potential to scale up quickly to help the sector meet the International Maritime Organisation’s ambitious emissions reduction targets. We’re excited to bring our breadth of technical expertise to this groundbreaking scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partners on the project include B9 Energy Storage, Teesside University Net Zero Industry Innovation Centre, DFDS Seaways, DFDS Logistics, JG Maritime Solutions, Larne Harbour and Mutual Energy.