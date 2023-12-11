All Sections
Northern Ireland marketing agency hits 100,000 subscribers on its YouTube Channel

By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
ProfileTree in Belfast has hit an impressive milestone of achieving over 100,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. Pictured are staff members; Chris Watson, Eoin Campbell, Dylan Bradley, Padraig Downey, Stephen McClelland, David McDonnell, Dylan Porter, Kieran Matthews, James Keown, Ranel Viala, Amy Long, Laura Owens, Ciaran Connolly, Michelle Connolly, Courtney Augello, Stelina McLaughlin, Ciara Nelson, Marcus McCrea, Sara Lamnabhi, Eimear McGrane, Gabrielle Ferrin, Sara Lynch and Rebekah McCaig

ProfileTree, a web design and digital marketing agency in Belfast, has recently hit an impressive milestone of achieving over 100,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel.

YouTube has issued a plaque to commemorate this achievement, which is proudly displayed in the ProfileTree office.

The ProfileTree YouTube channel provides free advice on all things marketing related. Some of the firm’s most popular videos on the channel have gained over 300,000 views.

The channel’s content covers a wide range of topics from website design tutorials to interviews with industry leaders, they strive to make digital marketing content more accessible and engaging to a wider audience.

Ciara Nelson, chief executive officer of ProfileTree, said: "This remarkable accomplishment serves as a testament to the exceptional talent at ProfileTree.

"As a digital marketing agency, we take pride in milestones such as these, as they highlight our in-house skills of videography, content creation, and digital training. I am immensely proud of our team's achievement as this has been a goal we have been working towards for a long time.”

ProfileTree is deeply rooted in serving the local business community. They specialise in digital marketing training, and aim to help businesses upskill their in house marketing capabilities. The ProfileTree YouTube channel is evidence of this commitment to share in marketing knowledge and best practices.

