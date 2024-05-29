Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established team brings its experience to the outsourced sales and merchandising sector

Belfast’s Green Field Marketing Solutions, which has doubled its turnover in the last three years, has expanded its business by opening an Ireland office following an investment of £250,000.

The specialist outsourced sales and merchandising company already has offices in the UK and Northern Ireland, explained managing director, Russell Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We work in partnership with brands to increase their visibility, sales and profits within retail. We have invested heavily in new technologies, upskilling our people and in our logistics operation, to prepare us for what we believe is a significant opportunity for growth into the Republic of Ireland,” he continued.

“Our new location in Tallaght is a strategic move – just over one third of our field work is delivered in the Republic of Ireland already and our aim is to grow that to 50%+ in the next year. Our dedicated teams are located across the country, and they have extensive experience in sales, merchandising and retail installations.

“All of this means that we’re perfectly placed to work with organisations and brands that need a presence in a number or all these regions as we have a solid infrastructure in each location. The Windsor Framework becomes less of an issue when you work with us.”

Green Field Marketing employs over 40 people across its business network and their client rollcall features brands like KP Snacks, Boost Drinks and Royal Canin, to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast’s Green Field Marketing Solutions, which has doubled its turnover in the last three years, has expanded its business by opening an Ireland office following an investment of £250,000. Pictued is Martin Rice, operations director, Green Field Marketing and Russell Johnston, managing director, Green Field Marketing

“Our full-time sales and merchandising field staff have increased by 50%, while our account management team has increased by 30% to support our drive for quality and best in class delivery. We’re passionate about working in partnership with brands to increase their visibility, sales and profits within retail,” continued Russell.

“We work with brands that need fast moving, professional and hassle-free solutions that span everything from fully outsourced sales and merchandising teams, tactical merchandising and auditing, van sales blitzes, retail installations and sampling. Our clients know that we’re the guys to call when they need this incredibly important work done, safe in the knowledge that we’ll deliver on budget and on time. We’re always happy for potential clients to talk to our existing partners to confirm this.”

Green Field Marketing has future proofed its business by investing in its reporting systems.

He added: “We have a stand-alone data insights division, which provides best-in-class analytics. That means brands get a unique insight into not just their current market position, but also how to take their performance to the next level allowing them to employ various tactics and strategies to sales and merchandising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad