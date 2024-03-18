Northern Ireland Maxol forecourt wins Best Destination Charging Offering at Electric Vehicle awards
Maxol, Northern Ireland’s leading family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer, has been recognised for their contribution to the EV industry at the inaugural Electric Vehicle Awards in Dublin with Maxol Kinnegar in Holywood achieving Best Destination Charging Offering.
The awards celebrated the exceptional achievements of the electric vehicle industry across the island of Ireland and showcased the hard work, leadership and innovation that is making a significant contribution to helping accelerate and support EV adoption across the island of Ireland.
Brian Donaldson, chief executive, The Maxol Group, said: "Maxol’s vision is to lead retail and mobility innovation while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do.
"We brought EV charging best practice to life at Maxol Kinnegar and developed a first-class range of amenities for EV customers to enjoy while charging their vehicle. This award is a testament to our significant investment in this project as well as the dedication of our team to deliver best-in-class solutions."
Maxol introduced EV charging to its network in 2011, in partnership with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) to support the transition to electric vehicles and keep up with the rapidly evolving energy market. Since then, Maxol’s continuous investment in their EV infrastructure has delivered several of the most advanced charging stations across the island of Ireland and included the development of their EV brand Maxol Recharge, using a stand-out teal colourway to leverage the brand's equity.
In December 2022, Maxol Eurospar Kinnegar re-opened following a £2million investment programme that included the launch of the first dedicated Ultra Rapid EV hub on the island of Ireland.
Maxol’s EV investment programme continues at pace and by the end of this year the business will have more than 3MWs of charger capacity installed in their network. Maxol’s aim is to increase this capacity to over 15MWs by the end of 2026, with the goal of having 100MW of available charging capacity on their forecourts in the future.