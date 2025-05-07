Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards shift up a gear with expanded category line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries now open as the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards returns to celebrate the innovation, excellence and talent driving the region's local automotive sector forward

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards are officially back for 2025, with entries now open across an expanded line-up of 24 categories that shine a spotlight on the very best in automotive excellence across the region’s thriving automotive sector.

Taking place on Friday 14th November 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Belfast, the prestigious black-tie awards ceremony will once again showcase outstanding achievements from across new and used car dealerships, leasing companies, parts and servicing businesses, and the professionals driving success throughout Northern Ireland’s motor industry.

Returning as title sponsor for a third consecutive year is Used Cars NI – Northern Ireland’s leading online vehicle marketplace – now under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Emma Marley.

Pictured L–R: Head Judge of the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards Sandy Burgess, event hosts Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney and Curtis McCosh, and CEO of headline sponsor Used Cars NI, Emma Marley, as entries officially open for the 2025 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation across the region’s automotive sector.

Commenting on the launch, Emma said: “Used Cars NI is proud to continue its support of the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards – a true celebration of the people and businesses who are transforming and progressing our sector every day.

“As we look to the future of motoring, it’s never been more important to recognise those embracing innovation, prioritising customer care and investing in the next generation of automotive talent. I’m honoured to support this year’s awards in my new role and can’t wait to see the entries roll in.”

New for 2025, the awards introduce revised dealer size categories and enhanced recognition for customer service, marketing excellence, and community impact across both independent and franchised dealers – reflecting the growing diversity, innovation and dynamism of the sector.

Honours will be awarded across Dealer Group, Franchised Dealer, and Independent Dealer (Large, Medium, and Small) categories, alongside Used Vehicle Dealer and EV Dealer. Operational awards will recognise Best Leasing Operation, Best Customer Service, Best Marketing Campaign and Best Community Campaign across both independent and franchised networks.

The awards will also continue to spotlight individual excellence, with categories for Dealer Principals, Sales and After Sales Managers, Sales and After Sales Teams, and Automotive Technicians. The Inspirational Female, Rising Star and Apprentice Awards return to recognise outstanding talent at every level, alongside the Best Employer Excellence Award.

The 2025 event is organised by PR and Events specialists ASG Comms, the team behind the awards’ highly successful debut in 2023 and record-breaking 2024 event, which attracted more than 588 industry guests and 148 entries from 40 leading automotive businesses.

Sasha Jeffrey, Director of PR & Events at ASG Comms said: “We’re incredibly proud of the platform the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards has become – not just for recognising excellence, but for building community, sparking collaboration and giving a real sense of pride back to the industry.

“Over the past year, we’ve listened closely to feedback from judges, sponsors and participants, and we’ve taken those insights on board to evolve the awards for 2025. This year’s expanded categories are about going deeper – shining a light on the breadth of talent, innovation and leadership right across the sector.

“Our aim is to make the awards even more inclusive, more reflective of the industry’s diversity and dynamism and to champion those businesses and individuals who are making a measurable and meaningful impact every day.”

The judging process will once again be fully independent, with an expanded panel of respected automotive leaders and experts from across the UK. The panel will be chaired by Sandy Burgess, ex-Chief Executive of the Scottish Motor Trade Association, bringing a wealth of industry experience and insight to the role.

Other members of the judging panel include Vic Covey, Fellow of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising and former Director of the Scottish Motor Racing Club; Sue Robinson, Director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA); Martin Hutchinson, former Chief Executive of Transport Training Services and Sector Skills representative for the NI Retail Motor Industry. The are joined by Maggie Barry, one of the UK’s most respected motoring journalists, Mark Styles, technology specialist and owner of an independent tyre and repair garage in the South East of England and Rachel Clift, Chief Executive of BEN, the automotive industry charity.

The deadline for receipt of entries is Monday 28th July 2025 at 5pm.