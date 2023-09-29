Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland nursing home operator, Dunluce Healthcare, has launched a major recruitment drive to support the Peninsula, a new state-of-the-art £10m nursing home in Newtownards.

The nursing home will provide a range of nursing, residential, respite, and dementia care to 80 residents, creating over 110 jobs.

Ryan Smith, chief executive of Bangor-based Dunluce Healthcare, said: “In addition to offering the highest quality of care to our residents, we are pleased to be creating vital employment opportunities to those living in Newtownards and the surrounding areas.

“We are currently recruiting for 110 jobs across a variety of care home roles including nursing, managerial positions, activities coordinators, administrative staff, kitchen staff and maintenance personnel.

“At Dunluce Healthcare, we offer a career with real opportunity for development and training, providing financial support while staff learn and actively encouraging ongoing growth and progress. We look forward to welcoming both new residents and staff members to our new care home.”

In addition to this latest development, Bangor-based firm Dunluce Healthcare currently operates residential and nursing care facilities at Oakmont Lodge (Bangor), Hillcrest Care Home (Omagh), Hillside Residential (Omagh), and Gortacharn Nursing Home (Lisnaskea).

Kevin Moore, director of Nursing at Dunluce Healthcare, added: “Dunluce Healthcare has a fantastic team of registered nurses, qualified care assistants and support staff, and the opening of the Peninsula gives us new opportunities to grow this dedicated team.

“We are looking for compassionate individuals with a passion for care who are driven to enriching the lives of our patients and residents. We have a number of roles currently open and would encourage anyone suited to a career in care to apply.”