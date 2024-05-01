Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

American law firm A&O Shearman has merged with Allen & Overy, which has offices in Belfast, and Shearman & Sterling to become one of the biggest law firms in the world.

The first fully integrated global elite firm, it has 7,000 people, and nearly 4,000 lawyers, including 800 partners, working across 47 offices in 29 countries. A&O Shearman has the depth of experience and diversity of talent to operate at the forefront of business across every industry sector, market, and geography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the only firm equally fluent in U.S. law, English law, and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. The firm’s strength comes from its global capabilities and unyielding standard of excellence, supported by deep local roots, relationships, experience, and knowledge.

A&O Shearman already advises more than a third of New York Stock Exchange-listed businesses and a fifth of the NASDAQ, as well as many more of the world’s leading organizations listed on the LSE, Euronext, Euronext Paris, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Market and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Allen & Overy Belfast posted online: “It's goodbye from Allen & Overy and hello A&O Shearman! Launching May 1, 2024.”

Khalid Garousha, senior partner at A&O Shearman, said: “Today we begin an exciting journey as a new firm - a firm that has an unrivalled global platform to offer our clients. A platform like no other. A&O Shearman is a new industry leader with unmatched experience, a unique culture and truly global capabilities. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to unlock the potential of our new firm. We will provide clients with the world-class integrated solutions and unparalleled regional experience and knowledge that they are looking for in today’s increasingly complex commercial and regulatory environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen & Overy Belfast posted online: “It's goodbye from Allen & Overy and hello A&O Shearman! Launching May 1, 2024." Pictured are the local staff

Adam Hakki, co-chair of the global A&O Shearman board and executive committee and chair of the firm’s U.S. business, explained: “The combination of two of the world’s most prestigious law firms, with complementary strengths and shared values, has been carefully designed to deliver – at the highest level – what the firms’ respective clients and colleagues have told us they are seeking and will find nowhere else.

"The feedback we have received to date, externally and internally, has been exceedingly positive, and our clients are eager to unleash the combined power of the new firm. A&O Shearman was built to achieve exceptional outcomes for clients, and we now look forward to demonstrating that worldwide.”