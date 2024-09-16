Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

aPriori moves location within venYou Group to the third floor of its recently opened 9,000 square foot location, Thomas House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

venYou, one of Belfast’s leading providers of Grade A serviced office accommodation has secured the tenancy of aPriori, a long-term client, for the third floor of its recently opened 9,000 square foot location, Thomas House.

The US-based software development organisation which has been located at venYou’s flagship location, Scottish Provident Building for the past seven years, provides a digital manufacturing insights platform that combines product cost management, design for manufacturability and sustainability, and supplier collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest development for venYou comes at a time when recent reports have illustrated a steady growth and demand for serviced offices, particularly in refurbished properties, against a downturn in longer leases for new builds.

Commenting on their decision to relocate, Matthew Mullan of aPriori, said: “We’ve been a client of venYou for seven years, moving three times within Scottish Provident Building as our staff count tripled from 20 to 60, with plans also in place for future expansion.

“This move to Thomas House is for culture and team dynamic reasons, not just about having more space. While many of our staff work on a hybrid basis, we still have a really positive culture in Belfast and most people enjoy spending time with their colleagues. What we needed was a collaborative hub where we could maintain connections, discuss ideas, and solve problems together.

“Thomas House delivers an open plan office with a real tech centre feel. There are enough areas to allow people to work both independently and collectively, enabling effortless communication across departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

venYou, one of Belfast’s leading serviced office providers, has secured the tenancy of aPriori, a long-term client, for the third floor of its recently opened location, Thomas House. Pictured are Jonny Hill and Donna Linehan, venYou, and Matthew Mullan, aPriori

“Donna (Linehan) and Jonny (Hill) at venYou knew exactly what we required to build that team and have been an amazing support to us, not just in this move, but from the very beginning. From facilitating signage to assisting our IT team, the whole process has been seamless.”

Thomas House is the fourth location for venYou, whose portfolio also includes Ascot House and Northern Court, in addition to the Scottish Provident Building.

Located on James Street South, the newly refurbished building offers five floors of fully furnished, unique loft-style open workspace, which has been expertly finished to showcase venYou’s distinctive style.

Client services director at venYou, Donna Linehan welcomed the aPriori team: “Our ethos at venYou is Progressing Business, and aPriori is the perfect example of how we are achieving that. To see how the company has progressed from 20 people to over 60, with plans for further expansion, makes us extremely proud of the service we are able to offer clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we were approached by the team about finding a larger office space, and one to accommodate the new working dynamic, we knew the space at Thomas House would be ideal for what the company required. Helping them get established in the new space was like helping a friend to move house. That is the way we view every client at venYou – whether they are a long-term client, or one setting out on their business journey. It is particularly gratifying to be able to maintain the connection and relationships we have with our client base through offering new, flexible and bespoke solutions.

“When it comes to office provision, we are confident that venYou is well placed to meet the requirements of any business seeking a comprehensive serviced office provider with a genuine personal touch. This latest announcement with aPriori is a testament to the commitment and ability of our team to provide this alongside the highest quality service, accommodation and locations.”

Concluding, operations director, Jonny Hill, added: “Since our inception in 2011, we have put clients at the heart of our operations offering a bespoke service based on their individual requirements.