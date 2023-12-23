Established over 50 years ago, the Lisburn firm has been awarded ‘Healthcare Project of the Year’, ‘Best Offsite Modular Innovation’, ‘Sustainable Project of the Year’ as well as numerous highly commended accolades

Northern Ireland offsite manufacturer, McAvoy has garnered significant industry recognition receiving multiple prestigious awards in quick succession.

Established over 50 years ago, the company has delivered over 10 million square feet of high-quality space across the UK & Ireland to a range of sectors including healthcare, education and commercial.

McAvoy was awarded ‘Healthcare Project of the Year’ at the Offsite Awards for its project with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust. Using its SmartCare rental solution, the offsite manufacturing specialist delivered two 48-bed wards at Good Hope and Heartlands Hospital – which were delivered in 14 and 18 weeks respectively.

McAvoy’s commitment to innovation was recognised at the Digital Construction Live Awards where it secured ‘Best Offsite Modular Innovation’ for its recently launched SmartSpace offering – an adaptable space solution for rental or sale.

Developed following an increased demand for flexible space that could meet immediate needs, the range provides customers with ready-to-use space, delivered within a short timeframe - without having to make a large capital investment.

Its Merstham Park school project, was awarded ‘Sustainable Project of the Year’ at the Graphisoft UK Awards where McAvoy was recognised for its ground-breaking work delivering the purpose-designed 6,850m2 school within just 66 weeks.

The pioneering ‘Low Carbon Pathfinder’ project minimises energy usage by implementing the ‘Be Lean, Be Clean, Be Green’ energy hierarchy which focuses on reducing the demand for energy at source through passive measures before considering efficient systems and renewable technology.

The project was also honoured with the ‘Consideration of Net Zero using MMC Construction’ Award as well as being highly commended for ‘Project of the Year’ at the inaugural MMC Awards, which seek to celebrate excellence and achievement in modern methods of construction.

Recognition of McAvoy’s achievements on Merstham Park School also extended to the prestigious Construction News Awards, where they were highly commended in the ‘Project of the Year’ category.

These best-in-class awards recognise companies who not only deliver high-quality projects but deliver them on time and to budget.

Lisburn offsite manufacturer, McAvoy has garnered significant industry recognition, receiving multiple prestigious awards in quick succession. Pictured are Alyson Prince (Safe Build Solutions), Sarah Bradley (McAvoy) Clare Envy (McAvoy), Gavin Ward (McAvoy), Peter Courtney (LSI Architects) and Daniel Owen (LSI Architect)

Ron Clarke, chief executive officer at McAvoy, said: “Winning these awards has showcased our ability to deliver state-of-the-art facilities and is testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in providing offsite solutions within multiple sectors. We couldn’t be prouder of our team.