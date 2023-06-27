Northern Ireland-based peat-free producer New Leaf Compost has secured a lucrative partnership with Capital Gardens which will see the garden centre group stock its new range of specialist compost products this season and beyond.

The deal will see the Dunmurry firm’s newly formulated vegetable compost, 10L houseplant compost, and soil conditioner distributed to six Capital Garden outlets across the south-east of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The peat-free products have been designed in response to the ban on the sale of peat-based compost to private gardeners in England from 2024.

Speaking of the partnership and expansion, which comes ahead of New Leaf Compost exhibiting at Glee, the UK's leading garden and outdoor living trade show, Gavin Saunders, head of compost at New Leaf Compost, said: “We are pleased to partner with Capital Gardens, one of England’s leading garden centre groups, to supply people across England with our range of New Leaf Compost products.

“With the ban on the sale of peat-based compost to private gardeners rapidly approaching, this partnership marks a major milestone for New Leaf Compost and represents another important step in our expansion plan across Great Britain.

“New Leaf Compost allows for optimum growing conditions and provides a wealth of benefits to the natural world, including carbon trapping, water retention and improved soil health when using products such as our soil conditioner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capital Gardens will also stock New Leaf Compost’s multi-purpose compost. The range is produced by Natural World Products by converting recycled organics.

Northern Ireland-based peat-free producer New Leaf Compost has secured a lucrative partnership with Capital Gardens which will see the garden centre group stock its new range of specialist compost products this season and beyond

Gavin added: “By using New Leaf Compost, gardeners are contributing to significant enhancements in soil health and actively combating climate change, whether that be in a private garden, allotment or other green spaces.”

Gary Hayman, group buyer of Capital Gardens, explained: “We are thrilled to be working with New Leaf Compost to provide our customers across our stores with access to the compost, going a long way to ease the transition to peat-free compost for retailers and private gardeners.

“As a responsible business, we are committed to sustainability and believe that offering eco-friendly products is crucial in ensuring Capital Gardens adheres to good environmental practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to continuing to work with New Leaf Compost to provide our customers with high-quality, sustainable peat-free compost.”

Founded more than 40 years ago in Battersea, Capital Gardens is now London’s leading independent gardening company.