Reflecting on the last two decades, Jonathan McKeown: ‘I could not have imagined that the practice that I started in October 2003 in Newry would expand to have four offices across the country and be so highly regarded’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s personal injury and road traffic accident firm, JMK Solicitors is celebrating 20 years in business.

JMK Solicitors was established in October 2003 by Newry-based businessman Jonathan McKeown, with the day-to-day running of the firm led by managing director, Maurece Hutchinson and legal services director, Olivia Meehan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their continued growth, JMK recently opened an office in West Belfast to add to the Newry, Belfast City Centre and Londonderry offices. With a team of over 100 people including over 40 legal advisors, JMK Solicitors has been providing invaluable assistance to clients across Northern Ireland.

Maurece Hutchinson, managing director at JMK Solicitors, said: “Our firm’s success is a testament to the unwavering commitment, diligence, and professionalism of our solicitors, legal advisors and administration staff, who consistently go above and beyond to assist our clients. They are of course supported by our operations, IT and marketing teams without whom we wouldn’t be able to provide the high levels of client care we want to provide to all who need our help. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that our clients recover their losses with minimal stress during the legal process. Our client surveys continually demonstrate that an impressive 99% of our clients would confidently recommend us to their friends and family.”

Legal services director, Olivia Meehan, explained: “We take great pride in being recognised as Northern Ireland’s most sought-after personal injury firm since 2014. Additionally, we have maintained the prestigious Lexcel quality mark for six consecutive years, with flawless annual reviews, which attests to our standing as a respected and reputable firm that consistently exceeds recognised industry standards.”