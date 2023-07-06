Northern Ireland planning system not fit for purpose: DUP MLA Phillip Brett

New figures show that both local and major planning applications are taking longer to be processed

It comes as the latest statistics around the planning process reveal a string of missed targets around applications.

According to the latest figures from the Department for Infrastructure, 11,217 planning applications were received in 2022/23, including 144 major applications and one termed as regionally significant.

The average processing time for local applications brought to a decision or withdrawal during 2022/23 was 19 weeks across all councils, exceeding the 15-week target.

This was an increase of 1.8 weeks from the previous financial year.

Just three of the 11 councils met the 15-week target in 2022/23.

In terms of major applications brought to a decision or withdrawal, the average processing time was 57.8 weeks across all councils.

This was an increase of eight weeks compared with the previous financial year.

No council met the 30-week target in 2022/23.

The department said there have been some key events in the last two years which have impacted on processing applications, including the coronavirus pandemic with varying restrictions in place until February 2022, and the implementation of a new IT system last year.

“All these factors should be borne in mind when interpreting these figures and when making comparisons with other time periods,” the department said.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett said the statistics are a “further indication that the planning system is not fit for purpose”.

“The publication of this year's planning statistics serves as a stark reminder of the clear failings of our planning system,” he said.

“This year we have witnessed yet another unacceptable increase in processing times for both local and major planning applications.

“At a time when the department has spent £14 million introducing a new planning portal, many will question this use of public funds.

“A previous Audit Office report concluded that the planning system 'doesn't deliver for customers, communities or the environment'. These figures reinforce that narrative.

