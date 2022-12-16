The company confirmed in March that it was locating its new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

Following the major refurbishment of a 30,800 sq. ft space in the former Debenham’s unit as part of a £6m investment, it finally opened at 10am on Friday 16 December.

Hundreds of shoppers queued in the dark for the official opening, which was attended by senior representatives from Primark, the Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Paul Greenfield and Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager Martin Walsh.

Crowds through the new Primark store at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon on its opening day.

Speaking at the official opening, Martin Walsh, said: “I’m delighted that this day has arrived and the wait is finally over. With over 30,000 square feet, Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere and a testimony to our commitment to providing the very best retail and hospitality offer for all our customers."

The new store creates more than 170 new jobs and promises a wide range of clothes in time for Christmas.

It offers menswear, womenswear, children’s clothing, beauty, lifestyle and homeware products and also features Primark’s licensed ranges including NBA, Disney and NFL. It also offers a range of sustainable and affordable clothes and products under its Primark Cares label.

Primark reported "thousands" of visitors thronging the facility to get a first look at the new store throughout the first day.

