With two offices in north and south Belfast, Pinpoint was established in 1999 by Nicholas Brennan and subsequently acquired Brian Morton estate agents in 2007. Pinpoint will now concentrate on the sales, land, new homes and block management aspects of its business.

Quicklet, which is headquartered on the Lisburn Road, was founded in 2009 in Lurgan and also has a third branch in Lisburn. Six staff have transferred from Pinpoint to Quicklet as a result of the acquisition, the 10th such purchase that Quicklet has made since its foundation, including the acquisition of Albany lettings in Edinburgh in October 2019.

Company owners Dermot O’Hanlon and Gavin McEvoy are committed to further growth and are looking at opportunities in other major urban hubs across the UK and Ireland, in addition to further potential purchases in Northern Ireland.

Gavin McEvoy, director of Quicklet, said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pinpoint’s rental management book and welcome their team to the Quicklet business. We are growing and evolving our business and looking for further opportunities for expansion. We have built a very strong management team and we are excited to take the business forward.”

“We have acquired a major business in Scotland and added again to our portfolio here with this purchase. We also have the highest approval ratings on Google from both landlord and tenants and a clear vision for where we want to take Quicklet. These are exciting times for us and our loyal team,” continued co-director, Dermot O’Hanlon.

Nicholas Brennan, managing director and founder of Pinpoint, added: “We have been in discussions with Quicklet for quite some time because we wanted to be sure our clients and team will be good hands. Quicklet are specialists in the space and this sale provides an opportunity for me and my sales team to focus on what we do best – residential sales and diversify further into block management.

“We will be referring business back and forth between Pinpoint and Quicklet to help each other’s businesses and build on our ongoing business relationship. It’s a win-win deal for both companies and I wish Quicklet and my team now transferring across all the very best for the future.”

One of Northern Ireland’s leading residential lettings and management agencies, Quicklet, has today announced the acquisition of the rental portfolio of well-known Belfast estate agency, Pinpoint, for an undisclosed sum. Pictured at Quicklet’s Lisburn Road office are Dermot O’Hanlon, director at Quicklet, Nicholas Brennan, managing director and founder of Pinpoint and Gavin McEvoy, director at Quicklet