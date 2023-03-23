Northern Ireland property development company South Bank Square Limited has secured planning permission for a major new housing scheme on the site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh.The site of the hospital, which closed in 2017, was acquired by South Bank Square in 2020.

Following a significant planning application process, it has this week secured permission to develop 164 new residential homes on the 20-acre site, including a mix of detached, semi-detached, townhouse and apartment dwellings.Martin Mallon of South Bank Square Limited, said: “Securing planning permission for this new development on a prime site in Omagh is fantastic news and the result of the hard work and support of many people, including our own design team and various local stakeholders.

“This development represents a very significant investment in Omagh through the creation of high-quality homes on a strategically important edge of town site. We are grateful to Fermanagh & Omagh District Council for this positive decision and look forward to getting work underway.”Work at the site is due to commence shortly, with the first phase of houses due to be released later this year.South Bank Square Limited is a Maghera property development company with a portfolio of large scale residential projects across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.