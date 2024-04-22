Northern Ireland property development firm submits planning application for a 594-bed student accommodation in Belfast
Northern Ireland family-run property development company South Bank Square has submitted a planning application for a major purpose built managed student accommodation development in the Great Victoria Street area of Belfast.
Situated on the site of the former Fanum House building in the area once known as ‘the golden mile’, the proposed development, The Grattan, will comprise of a new purpose-built student accommodation building with 594 bedrooms in addition to a range of on-site amenities including a café, residents lounge, fitness suite, business hub and landscaped roof terraces.
The Grattan represents a major financial investment in Belfast by South Bank Square and will provide much-needed high quality student beds in a prime location close to the new Belfast Grand Central Station, and within walking distance of both Universities and the City Centre. The development will also generate hundreds of new jobs during the construction and operational phases of the project.
Martin Mallon, managing director of South Bank Square, said: “Following a thorough community consultation process we are pleased to submit our full planning application for The Grattan, bringing an opportunity to provide much-needed student accommodation whilst also significantly building on recent revitalisation work in the Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road areas.
“We now hope for a timely progression through Belfast City Council’s planning procedures to enable us to address the pressing need for additional student rooms, and to help regenerate this critical area south of the City Centre.”
