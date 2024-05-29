Northern Ireland Property: Have a look around this stunning 1904 Listed property which has retained original features including panelling and open fireplaces
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th May 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 16:39 BST
This 1904 family home on the edge of Ballymena enjoys a sweeping driveway, with parking for numerous cars.This stunning property has been well cared for over the years whilst sympathetically retaining its original features including original panelling and open fireplaces.