Northern Ireland Property: Have a look around this stunning 1904 Listed property which has retained original features including panelling and open fireplaces

By Gemma Murray
Published 29th May 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 16:39 BST
This 1904 family home on the edge of Ballymena enjoys a sweeping driveway, with parking for numerous cars.This stunning property has been well cared for over the years whilst sympathetically retaining its original features including original panelling and open fireplaces.

See the property here

'Red Dyke', 110 Galgorm Road,Ballymena, BT42 1AE

