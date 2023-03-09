News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland property: Have a look inside this beautiful £1.5 million family home - with room indoors for two horses and a carriage

This is an impressive family home on sale now in Northern Ireland.

By Roderick McMurray
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:57pm

Cherryvale, 92 Lough Road, Boardmills, Co Down, BT27 6TT, is a six-bedroom detached house set in 48 acres of quality agricultural land.

The beautiful property is set up as a stud farm with excellent equestrian facilities.

Other features include a grand reception hall with fireplace, drawing room, lounge, games room, dining room, study, and a range of outbuildings.

The current owners’ passion for horses is evident – including an amazing indoor display of carriages and two life-size horses (scroll down to see the images for yourself)

See it here

