Northern Ireland property: Look at this 1826 Elizabethan Cottage on the shores of Carlingford Lough with its own swimming pool, gym and sauna and only 1 hour from Belfast and 1.5 hours from Dublin

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:48 BST
This has to be the perfect property for a busy family – ‘Carpenham’ is a charming Elizabethan Cottage style residence dating back to 1826. It is only a 5 minute walk from the charming County Down village of Rostrevor, set on the shores of Carlingford Lough.

See the property here on Propertypal

