Northern Ireland Property: Once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy 1830 thatched cottage that you could make your own

The property has three bedrooms and is in need of a complete renovation throughout.

It currently also has a lounge, living room and kitchen.

It sits in a quiet yet convenient rural location.

The Ulster Architectural Heritage page describes it as a ‘B1 listed, one storey thatched cottage on Islandmagee’.

‘Walls are rubble, harled and whitewashed,’ it adds.

‘The building is shown on the 1830 OS map with a small valuation in 1860 noting its size.