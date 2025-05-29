Northern Ireland Property: Once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy 1830 thatched cottage that you could make your own

By Gemma Murray
Published 29th May 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 13:01 BST
Just look at the potential of this thatched cottage which sits at the bottom of the Islandmagee peninsula and located just a 5 minutes’ drive from Whitehead and 15 minutes’ drive from Larne.

The property has three bedrooms and is in need of a complete renovation throughout.

It currently also has a lounge, living room and kitchen.

It sits in a quiet yet convenient rural location.

See it here on Propertypal

The Ulster Architectural Heritage page describes it as a ‘B1 listed, one storey thatched cottage on Islandmagee’.

‘Walls are rubble, harled and whitewashed,’ it adds.

‘The building is shown on the 1830 OS map with a small valuation in 1860 noting its size.

‘Islandmagee is home to a number of thatched cottages being a rare outpost for their survival.’

1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ

1. 38191380 (1).jpg

1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ

2. 38191379.jpg

1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ

3. 38191385.jpg

1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ

4. 38191382.jpg

1 Town Lane, Islandmagee, BT40 3SZ Photo: PROPERTYPAL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:IslandmageePropertyNorthern IrelandLarne
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice