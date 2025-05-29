Northern Ireland Property: Once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy 1830 thatched cottage that you could make your own

The property has three bedrooms and is in need of a complete renovation throughout.
It currently also has a lounge, living room and kitchen.
It sits in a quiet yet convenient rural location.
See it here on Propertypal
The Ulster Architectural Heritage page describes it as a ‘B1 listed, one storey thatched cottage on Islandmagee’.
‘Walls are rubble, harled and whitewashed,’ it adds.
‘The building is shown on the 1830 OS map with a small valuation in 1860 noting its size.
‘Islandmagee is home to a number of thatched cottages being a rare outpost for their survival.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.