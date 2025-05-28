91 Warren Road, Donaghadee, BT21 0PJ91 Warren Road, Donaghadee, BT21 0PJ
Northern Ireland Property: This clifftop house offers breathtaking, uninterrupted views enhanced by soothing sounds of the sea

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th May 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 16:57 BST
If you fancy a home with spectacular sea views, look no further.

Set on a substantial site of around one acre, this home provides direct access to the beach, allowing you to enjoy the soothing sounds of the sea and breathtaking, uninterrupted views.

The beautifully landscaped gardens envelop the property, offering serene outdoor spaces to relax and entertain.

See the house on Propertypal

