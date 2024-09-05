Northern Ireland Property: This has to be the most amazing family home with a pool, tennis court, spa and a magnificent panorama of Carlingford Lough for sale locally

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 16:38 BST
Clocgarran Hall is a captivating country retreat, set in the midst of 3.5 acres of flourishing landscaped gardens. Formed over three decades, the warm family living space has 6 bedrooms and extensive entertaining and leisure facilities to include a 15 meter pool and spa.

Clocgarran Hall, 43 Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AD

