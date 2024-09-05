1.
Clocgarran Hall, 43 Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AD Photo: propertypal
2.
Clocgarran Hall, 43 Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AD Photo: propertypal
3.
Clocgarran Hall, 43 Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AD Photo: propertypal
4.
Clocgarran Hall, 43 Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AD Photo: propertypal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.