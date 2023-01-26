News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland property: This is what is available for around £90k

This is what is now available for around £90k on propertypal.com

By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago
1. Newtownabbey

3 Whitewell Drive, Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 7HL 3 Bed Terrace House Asking price £90,000

2. Kilkeel

12 Royal Mews, Kilkeel, BT34 4GB Offers over £90,000

3. 33020570.jpg

16 Deramore Drive, Strathfoyle, Derry/londonderry, BT47 6XL 3 Bed Semi-detached House Offers around £90,000

4. Enniskillen

56 Sycamore Drive, Enniskillen, BT74 4EW 3 Bed Mid Townhouse Guide price £90,000 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom

