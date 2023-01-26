Northern Ireland property: This is what is available for around £90k
This is what is now available for around £90k on propertypal.com
By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago
1. Newtownabbey
3 Whitewell Drive,
Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 7HL 3 Bed Terrace House Asking price £90,000
Photo: propertypal.com
2. Kilkeel
12 Royal Mews, Kilkeel, BT34 4GB Offers over £90,000
Photo: propertypal.com
3. 33020570.jpg
16 Deramore Drive,
Strathfoyle, Derry/londonderry, BT47 6XL 3 Bed Semi-detached House Offers around £90,000
Photo: Strathfoyle
4. Enniskillen
56 Sycamore Drive,
Enniskillen, BT74 4EW 3 Bed Mid Townhouse Guide price £90,000 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom
Photo: prp[rttypal.com