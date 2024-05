657 Seacoast Road,Downhill, Limavady, BT49 0LH

Northern Ireland Property: This little seaside haven will cost you just over £99,950 and is only a few 100 yards from Downhill beach and close to Benone strand

This is a great opportunity to buy your own haven by the sea – a 2-bedroom bungalow located only a few 100 yards from the entrance to Downhill beach and 'Temple Cove' coffee shop. Benone Beach and Tourist Complex is around 0.6miles in the other direction.