Northern Ireland Protocol: Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises government for merely 'taking a punt DUP will accept deal'
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that the government should have brought the DUP deeper into the talks with the EU, rather than doing a deal and then “taking a punt” on whether they will accept it.
By Adam Kula
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
(See video above)
Speaking to Eamon Holmes on the new right-leaning broadcaster GB News (@GBNEWS), the Conservative Brexiteer criticised the “unfortunate” lack of “communications” between the Tory leadership and the DUP on the matter.
He was speaking amid expectations of a deal between the EU and UK being revealed later today.
Watch this space for emerging news throughout the day.