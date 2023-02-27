News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland Protocol: Sammy Wilson says it is 'bizarre' DUP have not been consulted by Rishi Sunak

DUP chief Westminster whip Sammy Wilson feels it is bizarre that the Prime Minister has not consulted the the party over the final text of his Protocol deal.

By Adam Kula
31 minutes ago - 1 min read

Speaking to popular London-based broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) on the station TalkTV (Sky 522, Virgin 606, Freeview 237), Mr Wilson restated his position that he will not “collaborate” in the dismembering of the UK.

He was speaking amid expectations of a deal between the EU and UK being revealed later today.

DUP leader,Jeffrey Donaldson with DUP MP Sammy Wilson
Watch this space for emerging news.

