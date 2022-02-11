Northern Ireland Protocol stops us rebuilding - Gordon Lyons

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

The East Antrim DUP MLA was speaking in Fivemiletown yesterday, where he also warned that the current situation will worsen, if the Irish Sea Border is not removed.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol is the greatest threat to the economic stability of Northern Ireland and its continued imposition is obstructing our ability to rebuild our economy as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said.

“Northern Ireland purchases from Great Britain are four times more valuable than those from Ireland. For businesses here in Northern Ireland, being separated from the Internal Market of the United Kingdom, which is by far our largest market, is having devastating consequences.

“The current restrictions on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are simply unsustainable. Each and every day the Protocol is costing our economy £2.5 million.”

Haulage costs between GB and Northern Ireland, he said, have risen by 27% as a direct result of the Protocol, at a time when households and businesses can least afford it.

“No business anywhere in Northern Ireland has been able to escape the damage of the Protocol and the current situation will dramatically worsen, as the £500 million Trader Support Scheme and the so-called grace periods, which have temporarily shielded Northern Ireland from the worst excesses of the Protocol, come to an end,” he said.

“The EU has stated - in their push to create additional barriers to trade and for the intensification of checks - that the current number of checks being carried out are only 30% of what they should be. Indeed, they also want to start charging for them, something I was able to stop when I was the Agriculture Minister.