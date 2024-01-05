Following €100m investment Derrylin’s Mannok, formerly the QUINN group, reveals turnover has doubled, profitability (EBITDA) has grown more than five-fold and the business has added over 150 jobs

County Fermanagh real estate firm Mannok has announced two new appointments following a company reshuffle.

Dara O’Reilly (51) will succeed Liam McCaffrey (61) who is set to retire as chief executive officer during the year. Liam will continue to be involved in the business as a non-executive director.

Ms Brenda Rennick (47), Mannok’s finance director has also been appointed chief financial officer.

Liam and Dara have served as CEO and CFO respectively since the establishment of Mannok (then named QIH) in December 2014. Since that time, Mannok, headquartered in Enniskillen has invested over €100m in the region, turnover has doubled, profitability (EBITDA) has grown more than five-fold and the business has added over 150 jobs.

Adrian Barden, chairman of Mannok, said: “Liam McCaffrey has been a formidable leader of Mannok over the past nine years, developing and growing the Company into a profitable and well invested business whose people, products and services are widely respected in the industry. We are very pleased to have continuing access to his knowledge and experience in his capacity as a non-executive director.

“As a Board we conducted a succession process for the positions of CEO and CFO and we were delighted to have the requisite talent and experience to promote from within. Dara and Brenda enjoy the respect and trust of their colleagues and of the Board. I wish them well in our next phase of growth as an increasingly sustainability focussed business.”

Thanking colleagues for their support, Liam McCaffrey said “It has been my privilege to serve as CEO working alongside exceptional colleagues across the business and with a hugely supportive Board. What we have achieved for the business and the region, we have achieved together and I know that will continue under the leadership of Dara, Brenda, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lunney and the broader senior management team.”