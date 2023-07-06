A large-scale hiring campaign has been launched across Northern Ireland to fill over 300 permanent positions and 1,000 temporary positions in several key sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and logistics.

Leading recruitment agency, Excel Recruitment, which has just celebrated its 1st anniversary of opening its Belfast office, says they are actively taking CVs and interviewing for roles for a huge array of positions. The recruiters, who also have offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Kildare are renowned for their commitment to connecting job seekers with exceptional employment opportunities and have been heavily focused on building their talent base in Belfast over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recruiters say that the demands in the job market are growing rapidly, particularly in the healthcare industry, as care roles such as nurses and qualified social care graduates are in critical supply. Excel Recruitment say they are also looking for staff to take up both permanent and temporary roles in the hospitality sector, a cornerstone of Belfast's vibrant tourism industry.

A large-scale hiring campaign has been launched across Northern Ireland to fill over 300 permanent positions and 1,000 temporary positions in several key sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and logistics. Leading recruitment agency, Excel Recruitment, which has just celebrated its 1st anniversary of opening its Belfast office, says they are actively taking CVs and interviewing for roles for a huge array of positions. Pictured are Shane McLave and Darren Lynch, Belfast branch manager

Belfast branch manager Darren Lynch, said: “Experienced chefs, kitchen porters, and catering assistants are all in high demand in places like Lisburn, Belfast, Dungannon, Enniskillen, and Coleraine. We are also actively looking for experienced warehouse staff along with qualified drivers for 7.5tonne vehicles and class two lorries.

“Our healthcare department is growing all the time as the industry continues to struggle with personnel shortages. We are aiming to bridge the gap by offering a wide range of healthcare positions, both temporary and permanent such as healthcare assistants, nurses, and support workers in Belfast, Lisburn, Newtownards, Bangor, and Downpatrick. The contributions of healthcare professionals are invaluable, so we are looking for those with relevant skills and qualifications to apply.”

The recruitment specialists are reaching far and wide with recruitment solutions, building their pipeline of staff to include areas such as Enniskillen, Coleraine, Londonderry, and Downpatrick. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the recruitment agency has plans to extend its Belfast office to encompass all divisions under its management. This expansion will result in the creation of 25 new permanent recruitment positions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lynch added: “Belfast and the surrounding areas have a huge and talented pool of skilled and experienced workers. In the last year, the demand for talent from new and existing clients has grown month by month. Not only do we now have over 1000 positions to fill, but we are also looking at expanding our team in the Belfast office to keep up with this demand. We will be looking for talented recruitment professionals to facilitate a seamless recruitment process and support candidates throughout their journey."