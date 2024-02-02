Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Glengormley restaurant has reopened after a devastating accidental fire in 2022 left the owners, staff and community in shock.

Firehouse, which was formerly known as Ziti, opened this week in Newtownabbey thanks to a £100,000 investment and creating 20 jobs

The new eatery was formerly operated by sister restaurant Knags which moved temporarily following the fire in 2022.To sustain the business and ensure continued employment for the staff, owner Kevin McCourt relocated Knags to Ziti’s premises. Consequently, Ziti underwent a transformation and rebranded, losing its original identity and emerging as Firehouse.

The grand reopening not only symbolises a new beginning but also underscores the resilience and unity within Glengormley.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper attended the reopening event and received a warm welcome from the owner, Kevin and the dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to rebuild this popular establishment.

The Mayor conveyed sincere appreciation for the determination exhibited by the Knags Restaurant team during the challenging recovery period: “I am really impressed by the resilience shown by Firehouse, formerly Ziti Restaurant.

A Glengormley restaurant has reopened after a devastating accidental fire in 2022 left the owners, staff and community in shock. Pictured is Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper with Kevin and Gina McCourt and their daughters Nicole and Ashlin

"This reopening is more than just a celebration of a dining establishment, it is a tribute to the positive attitudes of the Firehouse team and the people of Glengormley. I wish them all the very best for their future here.”

Kevin McCourt expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support received during the rebuilding process.