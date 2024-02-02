Northern Ireland restaurant 'rises from the ashes' after a devastating accidental fire in 2022
A Glengormley restaurant has reopened after a devastating accidental fire in 2022 left the owners, staff and community in shock.
Firehouse, which was formerly known as Ziti, opened this week in Newtownabbey thanks to a £100,000 investment and creating 20 jobs
The new eatery was formerly operated by sister restaurant Knags which moved temporarily following the fire in 2022.To sustain the business and ensure continued employment for the staff, owner Kevin McCourt relocated Knags to Ziti’s premises. Consequently, Ziti underwent a transformation and rebranded, losing its original identity and emerging as Firehouse.
The grand reopening not only symbolises a new beginning but also underscores the resilience and unity within Glengormley.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper attended the reopening event and received a warm welcome from the owner, Kevin and the dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to rebuild this popular establishment.
The Mayor conveyed sincere appreciation for the determination exhibited by the Knags Restaurant team during the challenging recovery period: “I am really impressed by the resilience shown by Firehouse, formerly Ziti Restaurant.
"This reopening is more than just a celebration of a dining establishment, it is a tribute to the positive attitudes of the Firehouse team and the people of Glengormley. I wish them all the very best for their future here.”
Kevin McCourt expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support received during the rebuilding process.
He added: “The fire posed a significant challenge for us, but it allowed us to reassess, reinvent and return with renewed energy. We are excited to bring a new dining experience to the town centre which is already known for a great offering. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community during this time and we look forward to welcoming everyone into the new Firehouse”.