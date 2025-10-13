Northern Ireland’s liquid gas (LPG) sector will invest £50m locally by 2030 in areas such as renewables infrastructure and jobs. Pictured is George Webb CEO Liquid Gas UK

Major investment will expand renewable liquid gas infrastructure, support rural homes and businesses, and cut carbon emissions by up to 90% by 2030

Northern Ireland’s liquid gas (LPG) sector will invest £50million locally by 2030 in areas such as renewables infrastructure and jobs.

The investment will support existing LPG and home heating oil users, as well as businesses and industry, to transition to a Net Zero future.

Around 15,000 households in Northern Ireland currently rely on LPG as their primary heating source. It is used predominantly by rural homes and businesses which are not connected to the mains gas grid.

Much of the investment will support the production and further roll out of renewable liquid gases, such as bioLPG, which has the same efficiency and air quality benefits of conventional LPG but with 90% fewer carbon emissions.

Renewable dimethyl ether (rDME) also provides a cost-effective, drop-in solution alternative to gas and diesel, emitting up to 85% fewer carbon emissions, and for households currently reliant on solid fuels such as oil and wood.

Speaking at an event at Stormont today (Monday), George Webb, CEO of Liquid Gas UK, said: “Today’s announcement puts Northern Ireland’s LPG sector to the fore of preparing for a Net Zero future with renewable liquid gases that can dramatically reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%.

“At present over 70% of Northern Ireland’s households and many rural businesses don’t have access to the gas grid. Today’s announcement will facilitate the move to LPG initially and then to renewable liquid gases.

“Renewable liquid gases can also address the cost of transition, the greatest barrier to a Net Zero future. The upfront cost to install a heat pump or a biomass boiler in a typical rural household in Northern Ireland can be as much as £19,000.

"The cost to transfer to a renewable-ready LPG boiler is ten-times less at just £1,900, making it the most effective means to decarbonise off-gas grid homes and businesses.”

Liquid Gas UK estimates that switching Northern Ireland households reliant on home heating oil, solid fuels and wood to LPG and subsequently Renewable Liquid Gases would reduce carbon emissions by approximately five million tonnes annually.

Liquid Gas UK also published new research showing that 80% of rural consumers surveyed believe that the Northern Ireland Executive has overlooked the unique energy challenges faced by rural communities. 82% said that not enough support has been given to rural homeowners to decarbonise their heating systems.