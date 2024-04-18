Heralds at 22, an iconic family-run eatery, originally opened its doors in Coleraine town centre in 1964 as the world-famous Wimpy Bar.

One of the first burger bars in the area, ‘The Wimpy’ was the brainchild of local couple Willie and Mona Herald who had a vision to bring the American food fad to the north coast borough.

Daughter, Paula O’Kane, who now runs Heralds at 22, recalls how the family business began in a bicycle shop 60 years ago.

“My wee Dad Willie Herald started the business in April 1964 with my Mum Mona," said Paula. "At that time, there were no burger joints in sight – no McDonald's or Burger King.

"It was a suggestion from friends of dad’s from Belfast during a round of golf who said burgers were all the rage in America and this place called Wimpy had opened up in the city. But these were more than just burgers, there were square fish shanty burgers and curly round sausage bender burgers!

“Daddy got in touch with Wimpy who helped him set up the business. I remember I was just eight years old then and the Wimpy bar was a total hit with Coleraine folk. It was quite like an American diner theme inside, with high seats at a long counter, and then tables on either side at the front.

"As a child I loved getting to call in. I always managed to get a thick milkshake and a whipped ice cream.”

However as the burger buzz started to simmer down, Willie cut ties with Wimpy and made the switch to more home-cooked food.

“That would have been about 30 years ago in 1994,” said Paula. “He set up Heralds at 22 and we haven’t looked back since. The change to a café was a family decision with changing trends in eating out. We incorporated home cooking along with the popular burgers, lasagne, curry, stews, daily specials and soups along with homemade desserts.

“Heralds is special because it’s just been part of Coleraine town centre for 60 years. We love seeing our regulars and nearly know what they’re going to order before they speak. Then during the holidays season we get to welcome customers we haven’t seen for a few months but keep coming back.

“Dad retired when he was 60 – which was 33 years ago – and I’ve been at the helm ever since.”

But it’s not just the customers Heralds at 22 looks after.

“I have a fantastic team who go the extra mile to cater to our customers’ needs,” Paula enthuses. “And that includes our four legged friends, as we are a dog friendly café, and they get VIP treatment as well with a warm welcome, treats and water.”

And as the café gears up to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Paula revealed the secret ingredient to a successful business: “A team that's more like a family”, she says. “Our cook Maureen Crawford is my right arm and has been in the café since 2000 and Maggie has been with me even longer than Maureen, she started in the cafe in 1999.

“There’s other staff that have been with us for 22 years, and most of our staff have been part of the Heralds 22 family for about 20 years. They could almost serve our regular customers their favourites the minute they walk through the door.

"So I guess the secret of 60 years is love what you do, each other and do your best. I couldn't imagine myself not working. I would miss it, the team and all our customers far too much.

"We’ve been celebrating all month and gave all our customers a free do-nut/gravy ring for the first week in April. We make them fresh each day and they're world famous with visitors returning from Australia, Canada and USA for them.

“Sixty years is a long time and there are many people to thank – my Mum and Dad for venturing into this business, my family for their support and encouragement, my fantastic team for their dedication and commitment.

“And finally I’d like to thank my customers who keep coming back, so we must be doing something right.”

Additional reporting: David Rankin

1 . Herald's at 22 Some of the Herald's at 22 team. From left, Maureen Crawford, Paula O’Kane, Louise Millar, Margaret Marten, Jennifer Kirkpatrick, hiding behind the 6 is Claire Carson, Abbie Wise and Sean McNicholl Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Herald at 22 Willie and Mona Herald started the business in 1964 called the Wimpy Bar, Coleraine Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Herald at 22 Granny Herald's shop pictured in early 1900s when it started up. The shop was an Aladdin's cave where you could get everything and anything! It was a happy meeting place for everyone on the Waterside of Coleraine Photo: u Photo Sales