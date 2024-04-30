Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast security and fire safety company ESS has marked a significant milestone as they commemorated their 50th anniversary at a prestigious event held at Belfast City Hall.

The celebration, which brought together staff, customers, family and friends, was testament to ESS's enduring legacy and commitment to the security industry.

Founded in 1974 by Pat McElvanna, ESS has established itself as a leading provider of security and fire safety solutions, now working with a host of household brands including Danske Bank, Moy Park, the National Trust, Fintru and many more.

The business is also involved in notable projects across critical sectors including; energy, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The event served as a tribute to Pat McElvanna's pioneering spirit alongside the company's journey of innovation over the past five decades.

Attendees at the celebration had the opportunity to reflect on ESS's achievements and contributions to the security sector while also looking forward to the company's promising future, as signalled in their #ForwardFrom50 strategy which will see the business increase its focus on the integration of physical and cyber offerings.

Belfast-based security company ESS marked its 50th year in business and its anniversary celebration at City Hall. Pictured are guests who attended the recent event

ESS founder, Pat McElvanna, said: “I could never have imagined back in 1974 that the business would be here and thriving 50 years later.

"Our people have always been our greatest asset and the driving force behind our success.

"Thanks to all of those who have supported us over the decades. We are now looking forward to an exciting future with a steadfast commitment to our growing customer base in the UK and Ireland.”

A post of social media added: “We would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended the celebratory event and has supported the ESS journey since 1974.

