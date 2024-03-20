Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland security intervention specialist RE:SURE is escalating its three-year growth strategy after doubling the size of its business and workforce over the last 14 months.

Now employing a team of 60, the Cookstown firm is supporting its expansion and sales growth by investing £1.2million in its head office in the Kilcronagh Business Park and creating 10 new jobs.

Due for completion this summer, the redevelopment will see the doubling of the Northern Ireland head office and include a new Alarm Recording Centre (ARC) – one of the first in Ireland equipped to BS5018 standard – as well as a customer service centre and training facility.

Revolutionising the CCTV/security industry across the UK and Ireland through its real-time monitoring service, the firm offers round-the-clock scrutiny of businesses, retailers, employees, private residences and individuals of high net worth.

Thanks to their ‘detect and prevent’ model, RE:SURE has secured over 10,000 interventions in 2023, preventing crime, theft or damage occurring.

Jason Rosborough, managing director, explained: “Crime and security management have, and always will be problems for business and the wider economy. As crime becomes more sophisticated, so too must the response to tackling it.

“While CCTV is part of the solution, we’ve taken the concept to the next level by combining the latest monitoring technology, backed by our highly skilled team to detect and prevent crime from occurring in the first place.

“We’ve enjoyed great success to date and now need to scale the business to the next level, expanding our offering to different sectors and market segments via our trusted and accredited install partners. This creates excellent opportunities for those who want to be part of a dynamic business which is offering a futuristic solution to a centuries old problem.”

Acquired by the Fortus Group in 2020, RE:SURE works through accredited installation partners to service both the public and private sectors. The company’s sales have trebled over the last three years, with customers including national brands and critical infrastructure.

Central to its success is its bespoke AI-enabled technology, developed by Camect, which is customised and embedded within each client’s smart CCTV systems.

Once installed, the sites are monitored in real-time at RE:SURE’s Alarm Recording Centre (ARC) in Cookstown, a totally secure unit which is manned 24/7 by its fully vetted monitoring team.

The company also works closely with the law enforcement bodies as part of its crime prevention role.