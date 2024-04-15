Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the demand for bespoke business workspace solutions across Belfast continues to grow, serviced office provider venYou has opened its newest location, Thomas House, following an extensive refurbishment.

venYou also announced the first tenant for Thomas House is US industry-leading technology service provider, Lucera.

Technology service provider Lucera offers a range of services that include, performant, secure and scalable solutions that are designed to power demanding financial applications. The company has been present in Northern Ireland since 2015.

Damian Maguire, vice president of engineering at Lucera, said: “The facilities in Thomas House were as high a standard as anything we looked at across Belfast. What set the office space apart was the “in space” facilities such as having our own board room, kitchen, and bathroom facilities. That was something we didn’t find anywhere else for the requirements that we had.

“The new build out in an older building provides a modern, high class working space that is combined with a real character and identity afforded by the original building. venYou’s team has been excellent since the initial contact, and our team at Lucera is extremely pleased with our new office space.”

Thomas House marks the fourth location for venYou, whose portfolio also includes the flagship Scottish Provident Building, Ascot House and Northern Court.

Serviced office provider, venYou has welcomed its first tenant to its newest location, Thomas House, US industry-leading technology service provider, Lucera. Pictured are Donna Linehan, client services director, venYou, Damian Maguire, vice president of engineering, Lucera and Jonny Hill, operations director, venYou

Located on James Street South, the 1500sq ft building offers five floors of fully furnished, loft-style open workspace. Each floor within Thomas House comprises of a minimum 34 workstations, a private boardroom, and kitchen and breakout areas, and can be tailored to the needs of each client. It also features ground floor executive lounge, which comprises of phone booths, barista style coffee machines and complimentary bar. Shower and video conferencing facilities, as well as high speed internet, are also available.

Client Services director at venYou, Donna Linehan, continued: “We are pleased to officially open Thomas House after an extensive refurbishment process, and delighted to welcome Lucera as its first client. With this space, we wanted to create an environment where businesses could progress, collaborate and thrive, and we’re confident that this has been achieved, given the growing interest in the remaining floors.

“venYou’s unique offering to the service office market brings together a well-run management service, in addition to high-quality business workspaces. We work with our clients to offer them a personalised solution to their requirements, in addition to lease flexibility, which is all complemented by our dedicated client services, housekeeping, maintenance and property teams. With four distinctive, yet different styles of serviced office buildings, we guarantee that we can find the right fit for our clients.”

The newly refurbished space at Thomas House was showcased exclusively to venYou’s clients during a recent open morning hosted by the company, which was established in 2019 in response to the growing demand from its clients who were outgrowing their current office space in the Scottish Provident Building, but wanted to remain a venYou client.

Serviced office provider, venYou has officially opened its fourth Belfast location, Thomas House, following an extensive and complete refurbishment. Pictured is one of the building’s contemporary boardrooms. Credit: Donal McCann Photography

Operations director at venYou, Jonny Hill, added: “At venYou, we pride ourselves on offering clients a bespoke personal service, and being proactive in our approach. With the ever-evolving shift in the way companies are working, we used feedback from our clients to influence some of the elements of Thomas House and as a result, we took the opportunity to give them an exclusive first look at the new space during our open morning, which was really well received.”