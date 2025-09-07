Northern Ireland set to benefit as defence secretary John Healey launches defence growth deals in bid to boost UK jobs and industry

A Lancaster bomber from the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flying over Stormont on Friday

Defence Secretary John Healey has unveiled a new strategy to make defence an “engine for growth” across the UK, promising thousands of jobs and stronger regional economies.

The Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS), launched on a visit to Bristol firm Rowden, will create five new Defence Growth Deals across the UK, including one in Northern Ireland, backed by £250 million over the next five years.

The first Defence Growth Deals will be in Plymouth, South Yorkshire, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Plymouth, home to the largest naval base in Western Europe, will receive investment over the next decade, including in maritime autonomy.

South Yorkshire will see backing for its role in producing specialist materials and components for defence.

Wales will receive support to grow its UAV (unmanned/uncrewed aerial vehicle) sector, while Scotland will see investment across its space, maritime and technology industries.

Northern Ireland, already recognised as a cybersecurity hub, will build on its defence and maritime strengths.

The plan is underpinned by a historic increase in defence spending, which will rise to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament.

Mr Healey said the plan would make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a defence company while putting Britain “at the leading edge of innovation”.

He said: "The Defence Industrial Strategy will make defence an engine for growth in Northern Ireland, backing jobs, industry and innovators.

"Defence Growth Deals offer a new partnership with UK defence to build on industrial and innovation strengths that regions already hold. Together we aim to drive an increase in defence skills and jobs across Northern Ireland.

"We want to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a defence firm and will put the UK at the leading edge of innovation."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is a plan for good jobs paying decent wages in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Latest statistics show that nearly 1,000 people in Northern Ireland are employed due to MOD industry spending.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, said: “This Defence Growth Deal and £250 million fund will support further development of Northern Ireland’s impressive defence industry, bolstering the UK’s national resilience while encouraging growth.

“Working with the Northern Ireland Executive and local stakeholders, this bespoke deal will harness Northern Ireland’s existing strengths in areas such as cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing, as well as supporting the skills, funding and investment which will position the industry for continuing success.”

Northern Ireland is home to a diverse range of defence and dual-use small and medium enterprises, with the country recognised as a leading cybersecurity hub boosted by Queen's University Belfast's Centre for Secure Information Technologies and Momentum One Zero. The province also hosts major defence contractors including Thales and Harland & Wolff - companies that are critical to the UK’s support to Ukraine and maritime strength.

Meanwhile, a Lancaster bomber has flown over Stormont to mark the Battle of Britain, which took place 85 years ago.

Friday’s flypast of the WWII-era aircraft was organised by the RAF, and an event to mark the anniversary was co-hosted by the speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, and the RAF’s Air Officer Northern Ireland, Air Marshal Sean Reynolds.

It was also attended by Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, the overall commander of the RAF (who originally hails from Lurgan).