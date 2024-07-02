This milestone comes alongside another impressive achievement - shipping over 300,000 pairs of footwear to customers in 84 countries worldwide

Northern Ireland shoe shop The Foot Factory has registration of its 100,000th customer since the retailer launched it's latest website.This milestone comes alongside another impressive achievement – shipping over 300,000 pairs of footwear to customers in 84 countries worldwide.In addition to its robust online presence, The Foot Factory operates a 5,000 sq foot retail store in Lisburn Square in the city.

Garth Wylie, director, explained: "We are thrilled to reach 100,000 registered customers. This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and our wonderful customers' loyalty. We look forward to continuing our journey, welcoming new and returning customers and reaching new heights in years to come.“The Foot Factory are authorised retailers of leading brands including Carhartt WIP, UGG, New Balance, Napapijri, ROKA, Saucony and Sperry. With many new brand additions to come in the next six months.“Whether you're shopping online or visiting their spacious Lisburn store, The Foot Factory is your go-to destination for stylish and comfortable shoes.“Join the excitement and be a part of The Foot Factory's ever-growing community. Here’s to the next 100,000 customers and beyond!”