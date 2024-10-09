Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The recent arrivals, plus the upcoming opening of a new fashion retailer and food court tenant soon to be announced, represents a large investment from Holywood-based landlord, Wirefox

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland shopping centre CastleCourt is set to create over 100 new jobs with 12 store openings in 12 months.

TK Maxx has returned to the Belfast centre after it first opened on the mall in April 1995, and officially opened to shoppers on Thursday, October 3, creating an additional 15 jobs, alongside the 65-strong staff which relocated with the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, CastleCourt has announced an additional number of outlets that have opened in recent weeks; Jacqueline Rooney Art and Rhiannon Cakes & Bakes.

The recent arrivals, plus the upcoming opening of a new fashion retailer and food court tenant soon to be announced, marks an impressive 12 new store openings in 12 months for the complex, representing a large investment from Holywood-based landlord, Wirefox, which has created over 100 new jobs.

It is the first city centre gallery for award-winning artist Jacqueline Rooney who has transformed her prominently located unit on the first floor into a space where shoppers can browse her work and imagine the pieces in their homes.

Rhiannon Woolsey from Rhiannon Cakes & Bakes is pictured with Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre at the opening of the bakery’s new, permanent home within the Centre’s Food Court

Jacqueline said: “Opening a city centre location is a dream come true and I’m delighted to be in amongst the hustle and bustle of CastleCourt. I already have a fantastic relationship with centre management who have engaged so well with me and my team, ensuring we get off to the best start possible, and sustaining our relationship for the future as we grow alongside their ambitions for the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhiannon Cakes & Bakes, which originated in Portadown and now operates from five sites across Northern Ireland, has been operating from a concession on the ground floor of the mall since August and now has a permanent home at the Food Court.

The bakery employs 10 staff at its CastleCourt site.

Gordon from Rhiannon Cakes & Bakes, added: “This is a significant step forward in the growth of our business. CastleCourt has a thriving food court and steady footfall, which we greatly benefit from. We have had a fantastic first few weeks of trading with a wave of new customers since moving to our permanent home in the Food Court. The management team have brilliant in helping us communicate our move to shoppers.

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre with Jacqueline Rooney, who has opened her first Belfast City Centre gallery within the complex

“It is a fantastic time to be part of CastleCourt with all the exciting openings and announcements taking place. We’re delighted to be here!”

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt, explained: “The relocation of TK Maxx back to CastleCourt has been a great success, with heightened footfall over the opening weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted to welcome the store back to where it first opened in the city centre, including some of the original staff members who worked in CastleCourt’s TK Maxx in 1995!

John Mitchell, store manager at TK Maxx CastleCourt, Leona Barr, centre manager, CastleCourt, Jacqueline Rooney and Rhiannon Woolsey are all pictured at CastleCourt where their stores have recently opened

“The continued investment by Wirefox ensures CastleCourt remains competitive and an attractive outlet for our tenants, which is evidenced in the opening of Jacqueline Rooney Art and Rhiannon Cakes & Bakes taking a permanent site at our busy Food Court. We welcome all of our new and returning retailers to what will be a busy remainder of the year and beyond at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.”

Gareth Howell from Wirefox, added: “We continue to make significant in-roads into filling the space left vacant by the closure of Debenhams, and welcome TK Maxx back to CastleCourt as a significant part of that process.