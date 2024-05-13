Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since the new 8,500sq ft anchor tenant Lynas Food Outlet opened its doors, footfall at the Castle Mall increased by 35% in the opening four weeks

Antrim Town shopping centre, Castle Mall, has been enjoying record footfall figures since the opening of Lynas Food Outlet last month, with two additional new stores joining the scheme in 2024.

Since the new 8,500sq ft anchor tenant Lynas Food Outlet opened its doors, footfall at the shopping centre increased by 35% in the opening four weeks of March, as 163,239 shoppers visited Castle Mall during the month. With both new and existing shoppers flocking to Castle Mall, Lynas recorded its best weekend launch out of any new store opening within the brand, in both sales and basket transactions.

Joining the scheme in its era of rejuvenation, Poundstretcher opened its 10,500sq ft mega store at Castle Mall on Saturday, April 27, with a team of seven staff. The family-run business, which was established over 40 years ago, has opened its doors with a wide selection of household products, food and drinks, electrical goods, seasonal ranges as well as a large pet section under the brand of The Pet Hut.

Contractors also began on site to fit out a new social café, Hug a Mug, ran by The Bridge Association, a not-for-profit organisation based in Antrim. Operational in Antrim town since 1988, the charity offers accredited courses tailored to suit different abilities across Catering, Retail and Horticulture and Propagation and will operate the new social café in Castle Mall. The new 1,120sq ft store will be Antrim’s first social café, creating employment for 10 members of staff, a number of training and upskill opportunities for the economically inactive. The 30-seater café will officially open its doors in June 2024, with a focus on sustainability and as a supply chain avenue for local entrepreneurs.

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall, said: “We are enjoying a noticeable increase in our number of shoppers since the opening of Lynas Food Outlet and are delighted to see additional tenants move onsite as well. The new Poundstretcher will be a boost to our offering with such a large store now serving the community, conveniently located in the town centre.

“Community is such a vital part of Antrim Town and so we are thrilled to welcome social café, Hug-A-Mug to the scheme this summer. It is so important we facilitate all within our community and create opportunities for both employment and socialising. We look forward to the café opening with a few to extend our partnership even further in the future.”

