Northern Ireland Shopping Centre unveils new look adding 'we are extremely excited for this next stage of our redevelopment and hope you are too'
A Northern Ireland shopping centre has revealed the next milestone in its ongoing £10 million redevelopment project.
The latest phase at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon focuses on major improvements to the west mall, with plans set to enhance the overall shopping experience.
Over the past year, Rushmere has undergone significant changes, transforming its internal layout to make the centre more inviting and modern. Notable upgrades include new flooring, refreshed ceilings and lighting, a spacious main entrance, and complete refurbishments of the toilets and baby-changing facilities.
The centre’s team shared their excitement for the upcoming renovations in a social media post, stating: "Exciting west mall enhancements..coming soon….We are thrilled to finally unveil our plans for improvements in our West Mall, further enhancing the Rushmere experience.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption over the coming months, however, we are extremely excited for this next stage of our redevelopment and hope you are too! We can’t wait to see this dream become a reality…Thank you for your continued support - from all of us at #TeamRushmere.”
The announcement has been well received by the local community, with nearly 150 comments.
The £10 million investment is also reflected in a newly revamped transport hub and east mall entrance. The transportation area now boasts new paving, outdoor lighting, and enhanced road infrastructure to improve the customer experience. Meanwhile, the east mall entrance has been redesigned to include two new retail units, further enriching the shopping destination’s offerings.
With the west mall improvements underway, Rushmere is gearing up for an exciting next chapter in its redevelopment, ensuring the centre remains a top choice for shoppers and visitors.
