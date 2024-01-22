“To be recognised as the No. 1 site manager within the medium builder category in the entire UK is a remarkable win.

Cathal Brannigan of Alskea Ltd in Dungannon was recognised for his work at Oakfield Park in Newtownabbey and now joins the UK’s best site managers

Cathal Brannigan with NHBC’s CEO Steve Wood and Padraig Venney, NHBC regional director for Northern Ireland

A Northern Ireland site manager has been recognised for achieving the highest standards in house building and his commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Cathal Brannigan of Alskea Ltd in Dungannon joins the UK’s best site managers for his work at Oakfield Park in Newtownabbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 8,000 entrants across the UK, the competition was split into five categories with Cathal scooping the medium builder category title, and the only winner from Northern Ireland, during a special ceremony held on Friday at London Hilton on Park Lane.

The prestigious Pride in the Job Supreme Awards which are organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s leading new homes warranty and insurance provider, is the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry and covers England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Now in its 43rd year, judging for the Pride in the Job Awards is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

The competition is at the heart of NHBC’s core purpose to raise standards in house building. It inspires site managers and their teams to give just that little bit more, either to win their first award, get to the next level or simply continue a winning streak.

​

Steve Wood, chief executive officer at National House Building Council (NHBC) pictured with Cathal Brannigan of Alskea Ltd who won a top national award for his house building quality at Oakfield Park in Newtownabbey. Credit: Alskea Ltd

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “The role of the site manager is one of the most demanding and challenging in house building. It’s important to recognise the vital role the UK’s very best are playing in making sure new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

“These awards play a pivotal role in NHBC’s drive to give consumers confidence in the quality of new-build homes. Congratulations to all of the 2023 Pride in the Job Award Supreme winners.

“They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

Pictured are Steve Wood (NHBC CEO) with all the winners - Ryan Lewis (CALA Homes Cotswolds), Cathal Brannigan (Alskea Ltd), Nigel Smith (Darren Smith Builders Ltd), Nigel James-Walsh (Berkeley Homes South East London Ltd), Aaron Parradine (Wickford Development Co Ltd)

The Dungannon construction firm posted on social media their delight: “Alskea are delighted to announce, our site manager Cathal Brannigan won the prestigious NHBC PIJ Supreme Award on Friday night at Hilton on Park Lane, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be recognised as the No. 1 site manager within the medium builder category in the entire UK is a remarkable win.

“An outstanding achievement for Cathal, the entire Alskea team and all the subcontractors and suppliers, whom all play a significant role in the constructing of each home. Unfortunately, Paul (Greville) did not win his category, regardless a great achievement to be nominated.