Sam Sayers of S & DS Construction Limited has been awarded a Pride in the Job 2024 Supreme Award for his work at Mount Bernard Rise in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone

A Northern Ireland site manager has won a prestigious national award for his exceptional work in house building, triumphing over more than 8,000 entrants from across the UK.

Sam Sayers of S & DS Construction Limited in Omagh has been awarded a Pride in the Job 2024 Supreme Award for his work at Mount Bernard Rise in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.

Now in its 44th year, the Pride in the Job Awards are considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, highlighting outstanding site managers and their commitment to constructing high-quality homes.

The awards, organized by the National House Building Council (NHBC), are judged on six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise, interpretation of drawings, and health and safety.

With more than 8,000 entrants from all four corners of the UK, the competition is split into five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to all the 2024 Pride in the Job Award Supreme winners and runners-up. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are producing.

