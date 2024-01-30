Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-established Northern Ireland indoor soft play centre has revealed plans to close its doors in the coming weeks.

The Fun Factory NI, located in Pennybridge, Ballymena has been a family favourite for almost 13 years however in an online post at the weekend management announced it will close in five weeks time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fun Factory NI blamed the closure on rising costs facing the business including ‘130% increase in rent and rising energy costs’.

In an online statement, a spokesperson for The Fun Factory NI posted: "It is with great sadness that we are announcing the permanent closure of The Fun Factory. Our last day of business will be Sunday 3rd March.

"We have not taken this decision lightly and it is solely due to an excessive increase in costs. Most notably 130% increase in rent and rising energy costs. This has made it impossible to keep the business open without substantially increasing prices which we recognise would not be fair.

"We opened our doors on 6th August 2011 and have seen the support of our customers and local community grow year on year. For that, we would like to say a huge thank you to every single person that has contributed to our business’s success in any way.

A local long-established Northern Ireland children's soft play centre has revealed plans to close its doors in the coming weeks. The Fun Factory NI, located in Pennybridge, Ballymena has been a family favourite for almost 13 years however in an online post at the weekend management announced it will close in five weeks time. Credit: Fun Factory NI Facebook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our team have loved seeing the happy smiles of the wee faces in our play area and we have loved seeing those kids grow up to become staff members and parents themselves.

"To all our staff past and present, we would like to give you our sincere words of thanks! Your incredible dedication and energy have ensured that The Fun Factory maintained the ethos and high standards we have always strived for since we opened our doors.

"You have been the heart of this play area and have provided such joy to the kids that have visited us.

"Our last day is the 3rd March, and we would love to see as many people as possible in beforehand to say goodbye. Please remember to use any gift vouchers or golden tickets before this date and enjoy The Fun Factory once last time. Any parties that have been booked for after 3rd March will receive a full refund on their deposit.

The Fun Factory NI, located in Pennybridge, Ballymena has been a family favourite for almost 13 years however in an online post at the weekend management announced it will close in five weeks time. The devastating news comes only days before the DUP revealed plans to restore Northern Ireland power-sharing at Stormont, which aims to address the huge challenges facing local businesses. Credit: Fun Factory NI Facebook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In closing, our warmest and sincere thanks to you all for your valued support and custom throughout the years! Many thanks, The Fun Factory."

The closure brings much sadness and disappointment to the local community with 715 social media comments expressing their shock at the news.

Shane said: ‘Where's are wonderful government now. Should be top of there list to keep places like this open for are kids. Not many places like this about now. I’d pay extra the kids love it and food good to. Hopefully something happens keep it open.’

Claire agreed: ‘So very sad to read this. Such a loss for all families. This is by far the best soft play in NI both my boys loved this place we have had many birthday parties there and attended many parties. Staff amazing, so clean, food fab and fantastic value for money. Nowhere else comes close. Wishing all the staff and owners the very best for the future x’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad