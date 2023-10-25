Northern Ireland 'Sold to the World' roadshow to take place in Lisburn
The roadshow, Made in Northern Ireland, Sold to the World, is being delivered by the News Letter's National World sister publication, Insider Media, in partnership with the Department of Business and Trade.
It will bring together more than 100 Northern Ireland based businesses and industry stakeholders to "celebrate exporting successes and opportunities and promote the wide range of export support services available to businesses across Northern Ireland”.
Minister for Exports Lord Offord will be attending.
He said: “Northern Ireland exported over £13 billion worth of goods and services in 2021 and businesses are doing fantastic work creating innovative products made in the UK sold to the world, all while supporting jobs and economic growth.“This event will celebrate businesses with great exporting stories, offering inspiration to others looking to get onto the exporting ladder. I’m looking forward to meeting with businesses and hearing more about their journeys.”During the event, the minister will give a speech, outlining the government support available to exporters in NI.The event will feature several panel sessions with experienced exporters; representatives from DBT, Invest Northern Ireland, InterTrade Ireland and Lisburn City Council; as well as officials from UK Export Finance and UK Export Academy.
In 2021, the number of VAT registered businesses in Northern Ireland exporting stood at 16,400.