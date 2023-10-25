Northern Ireland 'Sold to the World' roadshow to take place in Lisburn

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

He said: “Northern Ireland exported over £13 billion worth of goods and services in 2021 and businesses are doing fantastic work creating innovative products made in the UK sold to the world, all while supporting jobs and economic growth.“This event will celebrate businesses with great exporting stories, offering inspiration to others looking to get onto the exporting ladder. I’m looking forward to meeting with businesses and hearing more about their journeys.”During the event, the minister will give a speech, outlining the government support available to exporters in NI.The event will feature several panel sessions with experienced exporters; representatives from DBT, Invest Northern Ireland, InterTrade Ireland and Lisburn City Council; as well as officials from UK Export Finance and UK Export Academy.