Northern Ireland solicitor 'honoured and humbled' after receiving MBE for her charity work
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Belfast solicitor has been honoured with an MBE for services to charitable fundraising for people with Sarcoma.
Leona O’Neill who is a solicitor consultant with Legal Services (DLS) Team at Business Services Organisation in Belfast received her MBE from the Princess Royal at an Investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, March 20.
Leona is the founder of the Boom Foundation a Northern Ireland based charity that raises funds to support anyone diagnosed with Sarcoma and their families.
Leona said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received this MBE on behalf of the volunteers and supporters who have devoted themselves to raising the profile of the Boom foundation charity and supporting the many families and people affected by Sarcoma cancer in Northern Ireland.”
The Boom Foundation is the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s charity of the year.
Congratulating Leona, the president of the Society Darren Toombs, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Leona has been recognised for her work with the Boom foundation and for her tireless efforts to raise awareness of Sarcoma cancer at home and further afield”.