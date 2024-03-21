Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Belfast solicitor has been honoured with an MBE for services to charitable fundraising for people with Sarcoma.

Leona O’Neill who is a solicitor consultant with Legal Services (DLS) Team at Business Services Organisation in Belfast received her MBE from the Princess Royal at an Investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, March 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leona O’Neill who is a solicitor consultant with Legal Services (DLS) Team at Business Services Organisation in Belfast received her MBE from the Princess Royal at an Investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, March 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leona is the founder of the Boom Foundation a Northern Ireland based charity that raises funds to support anyone diagnosed with Sarcoma and their families.

Leona said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received this MBE on behalf of the volunteers and supporters who have devoted themselves to raising the profile of the Boom foundation charity and supporting the many families and people affected by Sarcoma cancer in Northern Ireland.”

The Boom Foundation is the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s charity of the year.